LIVERMORE FALLS — Jay, Livermore Falls and Spruce Mountain High School graduates who are enrolled in a two or

four year college or vocational program are invited to apply for one of two $1,000 scholarships offered by the late Marcia and Louis Brown.

College students must have successfully completed at least one semester of college or vocational school to be eligible to apply.

The deadline for applications is August 12. Applications can be requested from the Regional School Unit 73 Superintendent’s Office, 9 Cedar Street Livermore Falls, during normal business hours Monday through Friday.

Contact the Superintendent’s Office at 207-897-6722 for additional information.

