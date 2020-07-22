AUBURN – Louis passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Clover Manor where he had been living for several years.

Born, April 25, 1930, at St. Eleuthere, Province of Quebec, Canada. He was the son of Roland Provost and Eva Lapoint.

Louis was educated in local schools and served in the military during the occupation of Okinawa, Japan. He was employed many years at Snow’s, and later retired from Bath Iron Works, and Walmart.

In 1952 he married Elaine Nelson, who predeceased him in 2001.

He is predeceased by his brother, Roland and his sister-in-law, Betty Provost.

He leaves a son, Patrick and his wife Patricia, three grandsons, Seth and his wife Trudie, Scott and his partner Kristalyn, and Corey and his wife Heather; seven great-grandchildren, Faith, Abby, Madison, Kelsey, Wesley, Colten, and Eliza; also his sister-in-law, Joan Webb and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The family would like to thank the staff at Clover Manor for their care and dedication to Louis for the time that he lived there; also many thanks to the staff at Androscoggin Home Health. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

« Previous