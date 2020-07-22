AUBURN – Regis D. Roy of Sunrise Lane, Auburn, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He died at home, surrounded by loved ones, exactly as he had wished for. His good-natured spirit and sense of humor followed him right to the end.

Regis was born in Lewiston on January 9, 1941, one of five children to Gerard and Marybelle (Farrell) Roy. He was raised in New Auburn, just up the street from the family store, Roy’s Foodland. He attended St. Louis Elementary Parochial School, followed by two years at St. Dominic High School and then graduated from Edward Little in 1959. Regis then joined the National Guard and upon his return from active duty, he rekindled his romance with high school sweetheart, Anita C. Bonneau. In 1962, the two married, thus beginning a love story that would last 55 years, until Anita’s death in January of 2018. Regis’ steadfast devotion to Anita during her battle with ALS was exemplary and an inspiration to everyone.

Regis and Anita’s first child was born within the first year of their marriage and the other four soon followed. Regis liked to say, “Well, we didn’t have tv back in those days.” As they grew their family, Regis worked at the family store and Anita, a nurse, took care of the home front. He was a hardworking family man and represented everything an ideal husband and father should be: he was kind, loving, fun, as well as a wonderful provider, peacekeeper and supporter of all of the children’s athletic activities?so many hockey games!

Some of his favorite things included snowmobiling with his five kids in tow; boating on Taylor Pond and pulling his family and grandchildren on water skis and tubes; a good plate of spaghetti and meatballs; vacationing at the Echo Motel in Old Orchard for beach fun, pier fries and Bill’s Pizza; and a good ol’ family lobster bake on a summer Sunday afternoon.

Regis became a highly respected businessman in New Auburn and beyond. He worked diligently to raise his five children to be productive members of the community. He spent six days a week greeting customers by name as they entered his store?always with a gentle smile and quick wit. He employed his natural savvy to improve and expand Roy’s Foodland. He was proud of his achievements and pleased that his eldest son, Michael, is following in his footsteps.

The last eighteen months of Regis’ life were blessed because of the presence and love of Claudette Roy. He and his family are grateful to her for bringing him so much joy, and grateful to her and her children?in particular, Lori and Coleen?for helping support him as he navigated his cancer during the last stages of his life.

He is survived by his son Michael (wife Becky), his sons Colby and Evan; his son Gregory (wife Patrice) their daughter Hanna; his son Brian (wife Barbara) their children Dylan and Lila; his son Peter (wife Nancy) their children Austin, Alex and Emma; and his daughter Maureen (partner Elizabeth); sister Donna McDonald; brother, Michael G. Roy; sister Celeste (husband Charles) McNees, as well as loving in-laws and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sister, Dean Ouellette.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com .

Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a private service on Friday and a Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023.

In memory of Regis D. Roy, donations may be made to St. Dominic Academy in Auburn. http://www.stdomsmaine.org/support/inmemoriam.cfm

