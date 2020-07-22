VENICE, Fla. – Ronald “Ron” Blaine Carver, 78, of Venice, FL, passed away on July 10, 2020, with his loving wife Judy of 42 years by his side. Ron was born in Lewiston, ME on January 21, 1942, to Marguerite (Nelson) and Blaine W. Carver. He grew up in Auburn and graduated from Edward Little High School in 1960. He spent more than 40 years as a die maker at Androscoggin Die, a manager at Maine Die, and later retired from Enefco. Ron relocated to Venice, Fla., from Poland Spring, Maine in 2007.

Ron was an outdoorsman and spent many years fishing and hunting. He enjoyed archeology and geology and spent his quiet time as an avid reader of these and other topics including nature and animals. He and his family camped for many years at Lone Jack near The Forks in Maine. Ron enjoyed living on Middle Range Pond in Poland Spring, ME for 23 years where he fished year-round.

Ron was humble and soft spoken with a sly sense of humor. He was a gentle giant, loyal and reliable, and the best Trivial Pursuit partner you could ask for. Ron loved animals and had many pets over his lifetime, including Emily who was his loyal feline companion for 17 years.

Surviving family members include his wife, Judith Stevens Carver; step children Kevin Farrar and wife Eve of Lewiston, ME, Tracy Farrar Grimes of Troy, MI, and Marc Farrar of Sherwood, Ore.; grandchildren, Kelly Farrar, Hunter and Anika Grimes, Grady Farrar; stepgrandchildren, Matt, Megan, Gabi and Tori Worcester and several cousins on both the Carver and Nelson sides of the family.

No services will be held. Memorial contributions can be directed to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, Fla., 34238 or http://www.tidewell.org (or call 941-552-7503).

To share a memory of Ron or to send a condolence to the family visit http://www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

