GREENE — Susan “Sue” Donovan passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 5, just a week shy of her 69th birthday.

She is being remembered by many in the Tri-Town region for her involvement in community activities and fundraising events. Visitation and funeral services were held Wednesday morning, July 22, in Lewiston.

Donovan was vice-chair of the Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce in 2013, chair in 2014 and 2015, and past chair in 2016, according to Chamber Past Chair Bob Berry.

“She pulled a double term as chair, because someone who started as chair had a medical problem and had to back out. Sue stepped back in to help, as usual,” Berry said.

Administrative Director for the Chamber Christine Fournier said Donovan was currently serving as vice-chair again. Donovan was a member of the Executive Board as well.

“Sue Donovan was a wonderful, cheerful, giving woman. She came to our area and helped lead our Chamber with no other thought than how she might help us,” Berry said. “She was generous with her time, serving on numerous Chamber committees and taking leadership roles in some of our area’s signature events, such as the JLLF Scholarship Golf Tournament and the Apple Pumpkin Festival.

“Sue had a positive spirit. She could focus our group with a pleasant chuckle and a quiet suggestion. Sue helped me and countless other businesspeople learn the value of a smile and a friendly word. She leaves a huge hole in our Chamber and our hearts. Sue will be sorely missed.”

“She was loved by all,” Fournier said.

According to Donovan’s obituary, she was involved in many other organizations through the years, including the Women’s Hospital Association, the Lewiston/Auburn Chamber of Commerce, the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E) program, Greene Bicentennial, Greene Route 202 Car Show, Red Hat Society, Short Folks for Hope/Dempsey Challenge volunteer and countless fundraising events – most recently to benefit the Wounded Warriors Project.

Donovan’s husband, Albert, and she, own Donovan’s Auto Sales in Greene.

