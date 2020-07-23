Bethel Rotary enjoyed a fascinating Zoom meeting recently, with our guest speaker Peter Vrooman, US Ambassador to Rwanda. Peter first learned of Rotary through a scholarship, and has joined Rotary clubs in four different countries over the course of his diplomatic Career. He is a former colleague of our new President Lucy Abbott. We had two distinguished Rotarians guests from Zambia, Oscar Musonda and Dickson Ngoma, invites by Rotarian Steve Wight, who would like to create a partnership with our and other clubs in Maine on projects in their country. Additionally, we welcomed Joe Sirois, the new President of the River Valley Rotary club, John Wholey who has rejoined our club after a brief hiatus, and Antje Schaefer and CriCri Gorycki, both members who also joined the meeting from their homes in Cape Cod and Torrington, CT. Submitted photo