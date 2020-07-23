NORWAY — In response to COVID-19 driven increases in food insecurity and interest in outdoor recreation, the Maine West initiative is challenging people across the Oxford Hills, greater Bethel, and the River Valley areas to earn cash rewards for local food pantries by completing 300 outdoor adventures.

People can now sign up for the Second Nature Adventure Challenge and start tracking trail-based hikes, walks, bike rides and even paddle trips on Maine Trail Finder, a popular website that connects people to trails across the state. If Challenge participants complete and log 300 activities all together by October 12, Maine West will contribute $3,000 to help reduce hunger, which has increased during the pandemic.

“The Second Nature Adventure Challenge is a great win/win opportunity for participants to benefit from healthy activities while also helping to reduce hunger in the Maine West area,” said Brendan Schauffler, facilitator of the Oxford County Wellness Collaborative and program coordinator for the Challenge.

Three Second Nature Adventure Challenge beneficiaries will each receive $1,000 contributions if participants reach the Challenge goal. This year’s beneficiaries include:

• Bethel Area: Bethel Food Pantry, Bethel

• Oxford Hills: Agnes Gray Elementary School Food Pantry, West Paris

• River Valley: Servant’s Heart Food Pantry, Peru

“All levels of outdoor recreation count toward the community challenge goal,” said Mike Wilson, Senior Program Director for the Northern Forest Center and coordinator of the Maine West Initiative. “Whether it’s a walk on a paved river path, a mountain hike, a bike ride or a paddle, it’s being out in nature and on the trail that counts – no matter how fast or how far you go.”

Signing up for the Second Nature Adventure Challenge is free and easy. Visit www.secondnaturemaine.com to get started.

