The Town of Paris leases the Paris Water District property at 1 Paris Hill Road, on the Little Androscoggin River, for use as an outdoor recreation park. Paddling, picnicking, fishing, wildlife photography, dog walking or just strolling are encouraged!

Currently the Paris Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Scavenger Hunt. Items included in the hunt are listed on the Paris River Park Facebook Page as well as posted in the Kiosk at the park. When an item is found take a picture and post it to the Facebook page or email them to [email protected]. Names of participants who complete the Scavenger Hunt will be entered into a drawing to win a prize. Dates are July 1 – August 1.

