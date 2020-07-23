BERLIN, NH — Androscoggin Valley Hospital (AVH) has learned that one of our employees tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this week. This team member is quarantined at home and the necessary steps to reduce any risks to others were implemented immediately and will continue to be administered. All protocol and guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) were implemented and are being strictly adhered to and maintained.

The State of New Hampshire has been in contact with AVH and is managing, through its routine protocol, contact tracing to best disrupt the virus transmission line and inform those who may have come into contact with this team member.

Recognizing the importance of maintaining privacy, we will not be releasing the name of the employee who has tested positive. However, to best ensure our collective safety, please be assured that AVH has contacted Hospital employees and patients who may have come into contact with this team member. Any and all appropriate testing will be administered.

Finally, please know that all North Country Healthcare (NCH) Hospitals, including AVH, remain safe places to seek care. We continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and NCH Infection Control guidelines.

As a reminder, CDC guidelines recommend that everyone:

• Wash hands often

• Maintain social distancing of at least six feet

• Cover your mouth and nose with a mask or other face cover when around others

• Cover coughs and sneezes

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily

• Monitor your health daily. Watch for fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

