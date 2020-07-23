(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
THURSDAY
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Super Start Batteries 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
10 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at KT
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Washington
10 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Portland vs. Indiana, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
7 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Dallas vs. LA Lakers, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla.)
7 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: New Orleans vs. Brooklyn, Kissimmee, Fla.
9 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Sacramento vs. Miami, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (taped)
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Wests at Parramatta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Serie A: Cagliari at Lazio
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: LA Galaxy vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 —MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. Portland, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
CBSSN —NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue vs. Chicago, Semifinal, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah (taped)
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
3 p.m.
TENNIS —WTT: Orlando vs. Las Vegas; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: Orange County vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
