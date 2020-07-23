(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

THURSDAY

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Super Start Batteries 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

10 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — LG at KT

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Washington

10 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Portland vs. Indiana, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

7 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Dallas vs. LA Lakers, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla.)

7 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: New Orleans vs. Brooklyn, Kissimmee, Fla.

9 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Sacramento vs. Miami, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (taped)

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Wests at Parramatta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Cagliari at Lazio

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: LA Galaxy vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 —MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. Portland, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

CBSSN —NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue vs. Chicago, Semifinal, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah (taped)

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS —WTT: Orlando vs. Las Vegas; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — WTT: Orange County vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

