(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
THURSDAY

AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Super Start Batteries 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

10 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at KT

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Washington

10 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Portland vs. Indiana, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

7 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Dallas vs. LA Lakers, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla.)

7 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: New Orleans vs. Brooklyn, Kissimmee, Fla.

9 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Sacramento vs. Miami, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (taped)

RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Wests at Parramatta

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Serie A: Cagliari at Lazio

8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: LA Galaxy vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 —MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. Portland, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
CBSSN —NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue vs. Chicago, Semifinal, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah (taped)

TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

3 p.m.
TENNIS —WTT: Orlando vs. Las Vegas; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

7 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: Orange County vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles