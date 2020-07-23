NEW YORK — While in isolation, Taylor Swift has created a new album and is releasing it Friday.
The pop star made the surprise announcement Thursday on Instagram. “Folklore,” her eighth record, comes less than a year after she dropped “Lover.”
“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise,” she wrote. “Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation.”
View this post on Instagram
Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much ♥️
Swift says the standard edition will include 16 tracks, and the album will feature Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner of The National and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.
“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with,” Swift wrote.
She also said that the music video for the song “Cardigan” will premiere at midnight Eastern. She says because of the coronavirus pandemic, they took extra safety precautions while filming.
“The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling,” Swift wrote, ending the post with a laughing emoji.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Opinion
Carole Richards: Less talk, more listening
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: John Lewis’ life showcased stubborn resolve
-
Opinion
James Thibodeau: Fully enforce the state rules
-
Opinion
Rudolph Ziehm: The powers of the president
-
Opinion
Austin Bay: A framework for ending the Egypt-Ethiopia Nile water war