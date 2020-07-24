FARMINGTON — This year, Donna Tracy did not seek reappointment to her term on the Planning Board for the first time in years.

“I figured I’m not getting any younger. I’m almost 85,” she said in a phone interview Tuesday, July 21. “It’s getting hard for me to get around. It’s a good time to stop, we’re finishing up on all the big projects I was interested in.”

In a letter sent to Tracy, Code Enforcement Officer Steven Kaiser remembered first meeting her when administering a project under Alan Gove’s managership.

“You, Fay (Adams) and Beverly (Beisaw) were great resources and my go-to people whenever I needed information – as I knew darn little about Farmington back then!” Kaiser wrote.

When Farmington began developing its Comprehensive Plan and the ordinances needed to implement it, Tracy became part of the effort by joining the Planning Board in 1988.

With the adoption of the Zoning Ordinance in 1999, suddenly there were a lot more responsibilities for the board, Kaiser noted.

“Your greatest contributions were to always help the board maintain an even keel with your patience and calmness, and by following the deliberations with an open mind. When it came time to vote, you were always ready – because you had listened to everything!” Kaiser wrote.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Donna, she’s my next door neighbor,” Planning Board Chairman Clayton King said Tuesday during a phone interview. “She was always prepared for meetings, helped temper me sometimes.”

Tracy spent many years in town government, had worked for the town, he said.

“She was so knowledgeable, always on the ball,” King added.

The Planning Board work was enjoyed, Tracy said.

“I’ve always loved working with history,” she said. “I worked there quite a few years, knew about the town’s history. That’s one reason I went on the board. I felt it was my duty.”

The people and her involvement with them is what Tracy will miss most, she said.

“I’ve worked with a super group of people on the board,” Tracy said.

Tracy’s presence at future meetings will be missed, Kaiser noted.

“The greatest impression you made on me was your respect for people and the process,” he wrote. “The board has reviewed projects ranging from the easy to the agonizing, which over time collects into quite a history – and hopefully fun to recollect!”

“The citizens, Board of Selectmen, and I appreciate very much your dedicated service to the Town of Farmington as a member of the Planning Board. You have been a tremendous asset to the Board for 22 years, and you will be greatly missed,” Town Manager Richard Davis wrote in a letter to Tracy. “Your contributions of time and effort will be impossible to match. Your participation has left a positive mark on Farmington.”

“I spent 22 years there [on the Planning Board],” Tracy said. “My term was up. I’ve done my duty.”

