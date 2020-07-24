FARMINGTON — Two ex Franklin County deputies who left county employment last year are listed as being on the Board of Directors in Narrow Gauge Distributor’s Inc. annual report this year.

The adult use marijuana cultivation and manufacturing business located at 374 High St. in Farmington was one of many searched by federal and state law enforcement on Tuesday.

The annual report was filed with the Maine Secretary of State’s Office on May 20.

Ex deputies, Brad Scovil of Farmington is listed as treasurer and Derrick Doucette who had lived in Jay when the report was filed, now has a house in Livermore, are on the board.

Lucas Sirois of Rangeley is listed as president and owner. Randal Cousineau of Wilton is listed in the report as also being on the board. The business is described briefly in the annual report as wholesale delivery.

Sirois and Cousineau are also members of Lakemont LLC, which received approval by Farmington officials in August 2019 to operate the marijuana-related business.

Scovil and Doucette had served as county deputies for several years before leaving.