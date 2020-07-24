THUMBS UP to the wonderful Rangeley fire department. After the big storm, our power was off for 18 hours, like many folks. When the power came back on, within minutes a broken tree branch started smoking . It was touching the power line, had some sparks and an alert neighbor driving by called 911 and let us know . The fire truck with the chief was here in 10 minutes. They were professional, courteous, and quick. The big water truck arrived and waited as the power company insured the power was off, and trimmed the tree branch, so nothing touched the line . Once on the ground, it was doused with water and all was solved – and we even had power as the power company turned it back on before leaving. Many thanks to everyone: wonderful neighbors and a wonderful town with a great fire department.

