DEAR SUN SPOTS: I live in a mobile home in the Lewiston/Auburn area and am wondering if in your Rolodex you have a listing for plumbers and electricians who work with mobile homes. Many in these professions do not want to work on mobile homes. I know I am not alone in this search and would like to have options before I have an emergency. I appreciate your help. —No name, no town

ANSWER: I have never heard that before about mobile homes. However, I would think that you could call a nearby tradesman and if they don’t work on mobile homes, they could direct you to someone who does.

I don’t have specific tradespeople who work on mobile homes in the Rolodex so I’m putting a call out to Sun Spots Land for those plumbers and electricians who work on mobile homes or for those who live in mobile homes and have reliable people to recommend.

For plumbing work, you can also go to the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association https://www.phccweb.org/tools-resources/find-a-contractor/ . Just plug your zip code into the site’s search engine.

For electricians, try this web site: https://www.bbb.org/us/me/augusta/category/electrician. Many area electricians are listed for the Lewiston area.

Another idea, if you live in a mobile home park, is to check in with the park manager for a list of professionals who have worked for other residents. If you don’t, perhaps you could contact a nearby mobile home park or manufacturer/provider and ask for a recommendation from them.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is The Maine Wood Treaters Inc. in Mechanic Falls still in business?—Alan, no town

ANSWER: Yes, this company is still in business although they are in the process of updating their web site. Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The phone number is 207-345-8411.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a queen-size T-shirt quilt made by Project Repat. We love it and they will guide you with instructions on how to cut your T-shirts and ship them. I read Sun Spots every day!—Marion, Hebron

ANSWER: Marion is helping with the answer to a Sun Spots question about T-shirt quilts that was published July 3. Project Repat (https://www.projectrepat.com/pages/t-shirt-quilt) seems like a pretty cool company. These T-shirt quilts are backed with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. According to the company, 23 recycled bottles are used for the fleece backing for each blanket so not only are you recycling T-shirts. You are recycling plastic, too.

It sounds pretty easy to collect the T-shirts, cut them into sections, choose the size of the quilt and the color of the fleece backing, and send it off. The process takes 6-8 weeks.

Of course, if a handy seamstress in Sun Spots Land creates these, all the better. And this company’s web site practically gives away the instructions on how to do it.

Having a quilt made with all those sports and summer camp T-shirts your kids have outgrown would make a nice gift and hey, Christmas is only five months away.

