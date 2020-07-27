HIGH SCHOOLS

SOCCER: Four Maine high school soccer players were named to the United Soccer Coaches association’s high school Scholar All-America teams for boys and girls during the 2019-20 academic school year.

Emma Gallant of Cheverus High in Portland, Isabella Banks of Brunswick High and Cecelia Dieterich of Oxford Hills Comprehensive High in South Paris were named to the girls’ team.

Evan Allen of Mt. Abram was named to the boys’ team.

Sixty- nine girls and 52 boys were selected to the Scholar All-America teams.

BASEBALL

MLB: Two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber could be done for the season after only one inning for the Texas Rangers.

He has a tear in a small muscle in his right shoulder that won’t require surgery, but even in the best-case scenario in this shortened season he won’t throw again for at least four weeks, which is when he will be evaluated again.

• The Colorado Rockies say left-handed pitcher Tim Collins has opted out of the 2020 season.

He’s the second player within the organization who has withdrawn. In late June, Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond announced he wouldn’t play this season in part because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Collins was with the team when training started again, but didn’t make the club’s 30-man opening day roster.

• Utility player Josh Harrison signed a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals and was added to their 30-man active roster Monday, less than a week after he was released by the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 33-year-old Harrison is a two-time All-Star and a right-handed hitter who has started games at second base, third base, shortstop and both corner outfield spots during his nine years in the majors.

FOOTBALL

NFL: New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and Washington wide receiver Cody Latimer were put on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List on Monday while facing felony charges from offseason incidents.

A player on the Commissioner Exempt List cannot practice or play in games but does get paid. He can be at the team’s facility “on a reasonable basis” for meetings, individual workouts, therapy, rehab and other non-football activities if given team permission.

Baker and Dunbar were charged after a robbery at a cookout in Miramar, Florida. Baker faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, while Dunbar faces four felony counts of armed robbery.

• San Francisco 49ers postseason breakout star Raheem Mostert reworked his contract after previously requesting a trade.

Agent Brett Tessler announced the new deal Monday that ensures the running back will report to camp with his teammates later this week.

“Happy we got things worked out and looking forward to him having another great season there,” Tessler wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to the organization for taking care of him.”

Tessler had made a public trade demand on July 8 after talks with the 49ers failed to lead to a new deal to replace the three-year contract Mostert signed in 2019, when he was still mostly a special teams standout.

SOCCER

MLS: Atlanta United has promoted Stephen Glass to serve as interim coach while the club searches for a permanent successor to Frank de Boer.

Glass was appointed to the post on Monday, three days after the departure of de Boer on the heels of a dismal performance at the MLS Is Back tournament.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Kyrie Irving is making sure WNBA players can sit out the season and not stress about a paycheck.

The Brooklyn Nets star is committing $1.5 million to supplement the income of players who choose not to play this season, whether it be because of coronavirus concerns or social justice reasons.

The funds will come from the KAI Empowerment Initiative that Irving launched Monday. It will also provide players with a financial literacy program created by UBS.

