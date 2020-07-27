NORRIDGEWOCK — A 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries Sunday afternoon when she was partially ejected from — and then pinned under — a car that rolled over in Norridgewock.

Chloe Riportella of Sidney was riding in the back seat of a 2003 Toyota Camry when it rolled on Winding Hill Road at about 4:55 p.m., according to Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Mitchell said Monday the vehicle was traveling west when the driver lost control and overcorrected. The silver Camry rolled 11/2 times, coming to a stop on its side.

Driver Ryan Paradis, 17, of Waterville and Thomas Fortin, 18, of Sidney, who was in the front passenger seat, were wearing seat belts, according to Mitchell. Riportella was not wearing one.

“According to the investigator, excessive speed and driver inexperience were both contributors to the accident,” Mitchell said, adding no charges had been filed.

Rescue workers had to lift the car from the ground to pull Riportella out. Mitchell said she suffered minor injuries, none related to her having been pinned under the car.

“It’s a miracle that she didn’t have more-serious injuries, being pinned under the car,” Mitchell said.

All three teens were taken by ambulance to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, where they were treated and released.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: