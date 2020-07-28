Hazardous waste collection set at Eustis

EUSTIS — A household hazardous waste satellite collection will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Eustis Transfer Station, Rangeley Road, Stratton.

The Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments asks that residents adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 regulations that are in place. They are asked to remain in their vehicle and trained staff will inspect and remove hazardous waste.

Forums to focus on adult mental health system

AUGUSTA — The Consumer Council System of Maine will sponsor online community forums, “Re-Inventing the Adult Mental Health System,” in area communities during August.

Forums will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. as follows: Portland, Tuesday, Aug. 4; Augusta, Monday, Aug. 10; Rumford, Tuesday, Aug. 11; Farmington, Tuesday, Aug. 18; Lewiston, Wednesday, Aug. 19; and Bangor, Tuesday, Aug. 25. An open forum will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, for those who are not near a local council listed.

Residents are invited to share thoughts on what they imagine Maine’s adult mental health system should look like. Information collected will be compiled and shared with the Department of Health and Human Services. All forums will be held via Zoom. Log-in information is available on the CCSM website, www.maineccsm.org, or Facebook, facebook.com/maineccsm.

