100 Years Ago: 1920

Among the local collections of relics of earlier days few are more interesting than that of Rev. and Mrs. N. G. French, 123 Winter street, Auburn. Included in this is a hat worn by Mr. French’s great grandfather, Capt.Cadwalader F. Jones, in the War of 1812. Consulting the family Bible it was found that Capt. Jones was born in February of 1775 which was during the time of the active life of George Washington.

50 Years Ago: 1970

There will be four dozen special prizes for the youngsters at Saturday morning’s sesquicentennial festivities in Kennedy Park. Lewiston. Only children under 10 years old, accompanied by a parent or an adult, can participate in the contest, it was explained Friday night by Rep. Louis Jalbert of Lewiston, Androscoggin County Sesquicentennial committee chairman. The prize certificates will be contained in 48 envelopes which will be carried by persons in the audience and also by some as the bandstand dignantaries. During the period of the contest the youngsters must ask around of the people in the park if they have a contest envelope. When approached, a person who has an envelope will then turn it over to the child. Of the envelopes, three of them will contain four tickets each for the giant Colorama events to be held Saturday night in Auburn, when a large number of drum and bugle corps will compete for honors. There will be 20 envelopes containing five dollar certificates. There will be separate gifts & envelopes for a complete outfit of clothing for a boy and a girl from head to foot,” said Jalbert. And one envelope will be a gift of a brand new bicycle. “The contest will start at 9:30 am. and run to 10 am. when the brief ceremonies will begin.” said Jalbert. “Then, for 20 minutes after the ceremonies are over, the contest will be on again.” He said the contest winners should bring their envelopes to the front of the bandstand to collect their prizes.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Kingfield Festival Days is being held Friday, Saturday and Sunday in partial honor of the 100th anniversary of the founding of Kingfield Savings Bank. The renamed Kingfield Bank is co-sponsoring the event, not only to celebrate its birthday but to celebrate the spirit of the town in which it was founded.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: