LEWISTON — One resident has died during Marshwood Center’s COVID-19 outbreak and cases continue to climb at both that long-term care facility and at Central Maine Medical Center, where a patient from Marshwood appears to have started an outbreak.

Genesis Healthcare, the Pennsylvania for-profit company that owns Marshwood, confirmed Tuesday that a resident died. Little else is known about that person. The Maine Center for Disease Control said Tuesday that a man in his 70s, from Androscoggin County, recently died, but it declined to say whether he had been a Marshwood resident.

Marshwood’s outbreak began last week, when 11 people tested positive, including eight residents and three staff members. According to the CDC, 21 people have now tested positive, including 13 residents and 8 staff members. Testing there continues.

Genesis spokeswoman Lori Mayer noted that many of the people who tested positive at Marshwood are not showing symptoms.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by COVID-19, especially the family of the one resident that passed away,” she said in an email Tuesday.

At CMMC, according to hospital officials, 12 staff members and two patients have tested positive — including an intensive care unit patient who arrived from Marshwood and who hospital officials believe started CMMC’s outbreak.

Last week, six CMMC employees and one patient tested positive.

As it handles its own outbreak, CMMC is now prohibiting almost all visitors, except for those at the hospital to see a child, a woman in labor or a patient who is dying. It is also prohibiting all outside food, flowers and gifts for patients. The hospital’s gift shop and fitness center were scheduled to reopen this week, but they will now remain closed.

People potentially exposed to the virus are being notified, screened and offered testing.

