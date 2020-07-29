100-years old!



FARMINGTON — Maurice Hovey, a lifelong resident of Farmington, is turning 100 years old! Due to COVID-19, and for the health and safety of Maurice and all in the community, we are practicing social distancing on this momentous occasion. Anyone wishing to offer birthday wishes to Maurice is invited to participate in a celebratory “parade” on Sunday, August 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. outside of Union Baptist Church in Farmington Falls. So many of you know Maurice as the Harmonica Man and, rest assured, if not for the pandemic, Maurice would be entertaining all with song on his special day. This will still be a wonderful opportunity for all to honor him on his centennial birthday and he looks forward to seeing you!

Library donations

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Public Library is seeking donations to cover the cost of replacing one of the libraries’ finials, that was stolen. It was found in an apartment after graduation and returned by the landlord. The library needs help in restoring and putting it back on the roof. Vera Johnson of Vera’s Iron & Vine is doing the restoration, the library just needs to cover the cost. Donations of any amount are greatly appreciated to assist in restoring the finial to the roof. The Collect Coin Challenge is running from July 25 to September 25. Please put all

donations in a sturdy container and slip it into our book drop by the library door. If coins are not convenient for you, the library also has a Paypal donation button on its website https://www.farmington.lib.me.us/ Help make a change with your change, and return the finial to the roof!

Supper cancelled

NEW VINEYARD — The Porter Lake Association Annual Bean Hole Bean Supper is cancelled for August 1 2020 due to Corona Virus Issues. The PLA plans to hold this annual event next summer, 2021.

« Previous

filed under: