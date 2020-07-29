LEWISTON — Berman & Simmons attorney Daniel Kagan has been honored with the Distinguished Service Award from the American Association for Justice, the preeminent national organization for trial lawyers.

The award recognizes members of the American Association for Justice Board of Governors who during the past year have been of special assistance to the association and its president. Kagan has served on the national governing board of the association since 1998, acting as liaison between the national board and trial lawyers in Maine.

In 2020, association President Bruce Stern singled out Kagan for his service to the association’s Public Education and Public Affairs committees, and its National Finance Counsel as well as for assistance with governance matters within the organization.

It’s the second time he’s received the honor.

