State health officials reported another 29 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday but no additional deaths among individuals with the coronavirus.

To date, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 3,866 total confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 since mid-March. The 29 new cases, which includes a slight adjustment on Tuesday’s figures, is somewhat higher than the rolling average of 24 cases for the week ending on Wednesday.

The number of individuals with COVID-19 who have died after contracting COVID-19 held steady at 121 on Wednesday. The Maine CDC reported two additional deaths on Tuesday: a woman in her 70s from Lincoln County and a man in his 70s from Androscoggin County.

Maine continues to have among the lowest infection and death rates in the nation from COVID-19, according to daily tracking and analysis by The New York Times. Maine has also escaped, to date, the surge in cases seen in many southern and western states.

As of Tuesday, Maine had an infection rate of 286 cases for every 100,000 residents, which was lower than every other state except Hawaii and Vermont. By comparison, the states that currently have the highest infection rates, Louisiana and Arizona, had 2,391 and 2,281 cases for every 100,000 residents, respectively.

After accounting for the 121 deaths and 3,336 people in Maine who had recovered from the disease, Maine CDC was reporting 409 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. That is an increase of nine cases from Tuesday.

