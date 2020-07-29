Wednesday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m. — FS2: AFL: Richmond at Western
HORSE RACING
1 p.m. — FS2: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN2: Kiwoom at Doosan
LACROSSE
11 p.m. — NBCSN: PLL: Chaos vs. Redwoods, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
MLB BASEBALL
3:30 p.m. — ESPN: Colorado at Oakland
4 p.m. — MLBN: Arizona at Texas
7 p.m. — NESN: Boston at NY Mets
7 p.m. — ESPN: LA Dodgers at Houston
10 p.m. — ESPN: Seattle at LA Angels
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m. — NHLN: Exhibition: Tampa Bay vs. Florida, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
2:30 p.m. — NHLN: Exhibition: Colorado vs. Minnesota, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
4 p.m. — NBCSN: Exhibition: Carolina vs. Washington, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
6:30 p.m. — NBCSN: Exhibition: St. Louis vs. Chicago, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
6:30 p.m. — NHLN: Exhibition: St. Louis vs. Chicago, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
8 p.m. — NBCSN: Exhibition: NY Islanders vs. NY Rangers, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10:30 p.m. — NHLN: Exhibition: Vancouver vs. Winnipeg, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:25 p.m. — ESPN: Series A: Genoa at Sassuolo
3:30 p.m. — ESPN2: Serie A: Bologna at Fiorentina
TENNIS
11 a.m. — TENNIS: WTT: Chicago vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
3 p.m. — TENNIS: WTT: Orange County vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
6 p.m. — TENNIS: WTT: Las Vegas vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — NBATV: Phoenix vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m. — CBSSN: New York vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m. — CBSSN: Atlanta vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Thursday

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: Kiwoom at Doosan

