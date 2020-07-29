LEWISTON — The ongoing financial impact of COVID-19 has led to sharp increases in demand for food and housing assistance and mental health services in our community. In March, United Way of Androscoggin County established the COVID-19 Response Fund to help local partner agencies meet the anticipated short- and long-term needs in the community.

Funding has been disbursed on a monthly basis since April. Local nonprofit agencies are able to apply for funding when each round opens by completing a short application that explains how the funding will be used. Priority consideration is given to organizations that provide access to basic needs (food and housing), programs working on social contact, mental health support, and innovative ideas to support remote learning in Androscoggin and Oxford County.

The fourth round of funding was recently completed, giving $20,000 to 16 partner agencies:

Catholic Charities SEARCH Program, $1,000; Common Ties Mental Health Services, $1,200; Community Concepts, $1,000; High Street Food Pantry, $1,200; Greene Food Pantry, $200; Literacy Volunteers, $700; New Beginnings, $2,000; Progress Center, $1,000; Rural Community Action Ministry, $2,000; Rumford Group Homes, $2,500; Safe Voices, $1,000; Sandcastle Clinical and Educational Services, $1,200; St. Mary’s Nutrition Center, $1,000; Sweden Food Pantry, $500; Tri-County Mental Health Services, $1,500; YWCA of Central Maine, $2,000.

To date, a total of $110,900 of COVID-19 relief funding has been granted.

