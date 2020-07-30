LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has announced its Online Education Center classes for August. All classes are held virtually or telephonically at this time. Classes are free, unless noted. Please register for classes by emailing [email protected] or calling 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center or our Facebook page.

CLASSES:

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected

Date: Tuesday, August 11 OR August 25

Time: 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: Zoom

Join us for a 30-minute class to become more familiar on how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus’ online classes, or to simply stay connected with friends and family near and far. You do not need a Zoom account or to download any apps to participate in this class. You do not need a video camera for your computer, although it is helpful. You can participate with computers or hand held devices. Educational material and resources will be provided for continued.

Medicare Made Simple

Date & time: At your convenience

Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: Online video

Reach out to receive this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn how to navigate Medicare with this introductory course. Learn about your insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans, and how state law may affect your choices. This presentation is perfect for people who are new to Medicare or anyone who currently has Medicare and would like to learn more.

Healthy Habits & Positive Mindsets

Date: Thursday, August 13

Time: 2:00-3:30 p.m.

Instructors: Erick Schadler, MOTS, Spenser Marley, MOTS, & Erin McCall, OTR/L – University of Southern Maine Occupational Therapy Department

Location: Zoom

Discuss with occupational therapy students how daily activities, routines, and roles in your life can help you live a meaningful day full of positivity. Discussion topics include: daily goal setting, time management, healthy coping strategies, strengthening social connections, and positive emotions. Bring ideas and conversation for this interactive workshop!

Introduction to Self-Employment

Date: Wednesday, August 19

Time: 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Instructor: New Ventures Maine

Location: Online

This one-session workshop will help you decide if self-employment is the right choice for you. The class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, the steps needed for start-up, the major elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help you succeed.

Crafting with Corinne

Date: Wednesday, August 26

Time: At your convenience

Instructor: Corinne Saindon

Location: Pre-recorded video/instructions

Cost: No fee for August

Let’s create some cool cards for the gentlemen in our life. Join Corinne’s pre-recorded class and create 2 cards that will celebrate those men. All material provided for the 2 cards except the adhesive. There will be 10 kits available. Material pickup will be arranged directly with SeniorsPlus staff.

All About Advance Directives

Date: Thursday, August 27

Time: 10:00-11:30 a.m.

Instructor: Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice Staff

Location: Zoom

Join us to explore your worries and wishes in relationship to healthcare decision making. We will provide information and review the Maine Health Care Advance Directive Form towards helping you take the next step in Advance Care Planning to ensure your wishes are honored!

GROUPS & EXERCISE:

Coffee & Comfort – Bereavement Support Group

Date: Monday, August 3

Time: 3:00-4:30 p.m.

Instructor: Beacon Hospice Staff

Location: Zoom or Telephone

Loss is hard. The great news is, no one needs to feel alone through their bereavement. Coffee & Comfort offers a safe place where one can receive the grief support they are seeking. Due to current public health concerns, the group will meet over Zoom versus in-person. Zoom phone and video-conferencing information will be provided to registrants.

Caregiver Support Groups – NEW SCHEDULE BELOW!

Dates & Times:

Monday, August 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 27 from 8:30-10:00 a.m.

Location: Zoom or Telephonic

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience. Due to current public health concerns, the group will meet over the phone vs in-person.

Total Strength & Balance

Dates & Times:

Mondays 11:15-12:00 p.m. OR 12:15-1:00 p.m.

Wednesdays 11:30-12:15 p.m.

Fridays 11:30-12:10 p.m. OR 12:30-1:10 p.m.

Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer

Location: Facebook

Cost: $25 per month (begins August 3 until in-person can resume)

Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Light weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball and for some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. As always be sure to check with your physician prior to any exercise class. These classes are held online until the CDC lifts restrictions. To register or for more information, call Linn at 523-9055.

Healthy Living for ME Workshops

HL4ME has launched multiple virtual programs, including Tai Chi for Health & Balance, Better Health NOW, Better Health Now with Diabetes toolkit, Better Health Now with Chronic Pain toolkit, and our Living Well workshops! Reach out today to learn more.

