To the Editor:

According to news reports, the most important issue for Americans in the upcoming election is accessible healthcare. Mainers are no different, and so we are fortunate to have a candidate for District 72 for the Maine House of Representative who is a health care professional, Jen Blastow of Otisfield.

Not only does she know first-hand the issues providers have with the healthcare insurance system, but she knows, also first-hand, the issues her patients and family members have navigating the health insurance bureaucracy and paying for prescriptions and out-of-pocket costs. She has earned her place in the discussion after 18 years as a Nurse Practitioner in the Oxford Hills area.

Jen’s second most important issue and motivation for running is her concern about Climate Change—another issue shared by the residents of HD 72 with our love and concern for the beautiful lakes and clean air we get to enjoy here now under threat. I am happy to recommend and to be able to vote for a candidate who has a real understanding of the issues facing all of us.

Jen is a parent with two girls in the Oxford Hills school system. She lives and works alongside us. She knows us and what our day to day issues are. If you know Jen, or have read her bio, you know she is passionate about her concerns. She is determined, dedicated and tenacious. She is a marathon runner who finishes the race.

She has proven that she will go after what she wants. In addition to being a working wife, mother, daughter of older parents and in laws, Jen makes time to be a volunteer for the causes she believes in. Jen Blastow is the person that I want standing for me and my interests. If you want someone who is knowledgeable about your issues, who cares about you as her neighbor for, and who knows how to get things done for you, vote for Jen Blastow for representative of District 72.

Karen Turino

Otisfield

« Previous

Next »

filed under: