BURLINGTON, VT — The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the Spring 2020 semester.

Nicholas Wandishin of Casco, ME, majoring in Management and Innovation.

Jared Whichard of Waterford, ME, majoring in Computer Networking & Cybersecurity.

Making the Dean’s List is a tremendous achievement in any year, and the global pandemic added unprecedented challenges for all of our students who often juggle academics with many other responsibilities. We congratulate our students on this great accomplishment and honor.

UMaine Augusta

AUGUSTA — UMA Provost Joseph Szakas has announced the University of Maine at Augusta’s Dean’s list:

Bethel: Kaitlyn Brown

Buckfield: Derek Laughton

Bridgton: AdamRanco, Ann Wagner, and Dawne Wilcox

Bryant Pond: Jillian DeLallo

Canton: Brittney Johnson, Kerri Kimball and Ashley Walker

Denmark: Wendell Proulx

Dixfield: Matraca Bellegarde and Carly Welch

Hartford: Rob Bott

Mechanic Falls: Kevin Mitchell

Mexico: Marissa Crosby, Sara Griffin, Courtney Harmon, and Sa’lyn Knowlton

Oxford: Jessica Paine, Danielle Atter, Brianna Green, Casondra Whitney, and Devon Willard

Newry: Ashley Conkright

Norway: Shannon Simons

Poland: Robert Lynch, Chad Parlin

Poland Spring: Jennifer Boyd

Rumford: Candace Arsenault and Angela Blair

South Paris: Sara Estes and Aurora Ingemi

Waterford: Michelle Corriveau

West Paris: David Abbott-Milligan, Emma Files, and Misty Yates

UMass Lowell

LOWELL, MA — David Long of South Paris, Maine (04281), has been recognized for achieving academic distinction at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Long, majoring in biology, was named to the dean’s list at UMass Lowell for the spring 2020 semester.

