Champlain
BURLINGTON, VT — The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the Spring 2020 semester.
Nicholas Wandishin of Casco, ME, majoring in Management and Innovation.
Jared Whichard of Waterford, ME, majoring in Computer Networking & Cybersecurity.
Making the Dean’s List is a tremendous achievement in any year, and the global pandemic added unprecedented challenges for all of our students who often juggle academics with many other responsibilities. We congratulate our students on this great accomplishment and honor.
UMaine Augusta
AUGUSTA — UMA Provost Joseph Szakas has announced the University of Maine at Augusta’s Dean’s list:
Bethel: Kaitlyn Brown
Buckfield: Derek Laughton
Bridgton: AdamRanco, Ann Wagner, and Dawne Wilcox
Bryant Pond: Jillian DeLallo
Canton: Brittney Johnson, Kerri Kimball and Ashley Walker
Denmark: Wendell Proulx
Dixfield: Matraca Bellegarde and Carly Welch
Hartford: Rob Bott
Mechanic Falls: Kevin Mitchell
Mexico: Marissa Crosby, Sara Griffin, Courtney Harmon, and Sa’lyn Knowlton
Oxford: Jessica Paine, Danielle Atter, Brianna Green, Casondra Whitney, and Devon Willard
Newry: Ashley Conkright
Norway: Shannon Simons
Poland: Robert Lynch, Chad Parlin
Poland Spring: Jennifer Boyd
Rumford: Candace Arsenault and Angela Blair
South Paris: Sara Estes and Aurora Ingemi
Waterford: Michelle Corriveau
West Paris: David Abbott-Milligan, Emma Files, and Misty Yates
UMass Lowell
LOWELL, MA — David Long of South Paris, Maine (04281), has been recognized for achieving academic distinction at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
Long, majoring in biology, was named to the dean’s list at UMass Lowell for the spring 2020 semester.
