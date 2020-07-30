To the Editor:
In response to Scott Gunther’s letter in the July 23 issue of the Bethel Citizen: He said, very clearly, what I would have loved to say, but he said it much better than I could have. All his points were accurate. He is right, we are not a democracy, we are a constitutional republic ( if we can keep it ). A real democracy is nothing more than mob rule, kind of like two wolves and one sheep deciding what’s for dinner. Well done, Scott.
Gary Fuller
Greenwood
