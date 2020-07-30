100 Years Ago: 1920

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the joint outing of the Auburn-Lewiston Chambers of Commerce, which is to be held Wednesday at the Y.M.C.A. camp at Winthrop. Some who will be unable to go out in the morning, and have no other means of transportation,are planning to take the 12:05 train from Auburn, which also leaves Lewiston at 12:12, daylight saving time. Arrangements have been made to have automobiler meet this train at the Winthrop station and there seems little doubt of having a quorum with the combination of those going in the morning and those in the afternoon.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Lewiston police were asked Friday night to aid in the search of an Oregon family en route to Nova Scotia via the New England States. They were identified as Mr. and Mrs Victor Pike and ther four children, reportedly operating a blue and white 1965 Volkswagen bus, and towing a small brown tent trailer. According to the teletype message received by Lewiston Police, Mrs. Pike was bitten by a skunk a few days before leaving her home. A second person was reportedly beaten by the same skunk and is now taking rabies shots. Police were asked to refer Mrs. Pike to relatives in Portland or Salem, Oregon.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Fifteen-year-old equestrienne Kelly Young, from Wilton, with her mount, Classy, has won top honors in the state 4-H competition and will be the only 4-H member from Franklin County to compete in the New England Horse Team at the Eastern States Exposition in September in West Springfield, Mass. She and her mom share the stable chores, such as feeding, watering and grooming their horses. The stable also has to be kept neat and clean. Asked how much grain Classy consumes each day, her owner said four coffee cans full. Kelly has won many ribbons and trophies during her 4-H career.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

