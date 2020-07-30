Patricia, a member of the Looking Ahead Clubhouse in Lewiston, hands a staff member fresh radishes she plucked from the Bates Street Lots To Gardens Community Garden on Thursday afternoon in Lewiston. “I love to get my hands dirty and then clean it off and eat it,” she said. “Our members love to come to dig in the garden and watch they planted grow,” staff member Germaine Aloegnikou said. “And then they really like bringing it back to the clubhouse and helping cook it.” Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo