Thursday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m. — FS1: AFL: Port Adelaide at Melbourne
GOLF
7 a.m. — GOLF: EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India
10 a.m. — GOLF: EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India
2 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
7 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
7 p.m. — ESPNU: The Stx National Showcase: Culver (Ind.) vs. Lakers (Md.), Quarterfinal, Columbia, Md.
8 p.m. — ESPNU: The Stx National Showcase: Deerfield (Mass.) vs. Calvert Hall (Md.), Quarterfinal, Columbia, Md.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m. — FS2: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: Kiwoom at Doosan
LACROSSE
7 p.m. — NBCSN: PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m. — MLBN: Washington at Toronto
7 p.m. — FOX: Boston at NY Mets
9:30 p.m. — FS1: San Diego at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m. — TNT: Seeding Games: Utah vs. New Orleans, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m. — TNT: Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m. — NHLN: Exhibition: Nashville vs. Dallas, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
7 p.m. — NESN: Exhibition: Boston vs. Columbus, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10 p.m. — NHLN: Exhibition: Vegas vs. Arizona, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m. — ESPN: MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Sporting Kansas City, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
9 a.m. — TENNIS: WTT: Philadelphia vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
12 p.m. — TENNIS: WTT: Springfield vs. Orange County, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
4 p.m. — TENNIS: WTT: Washington vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
7 p.m. — CBSSN – WTT: San Diego vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m. — ESPN: Seattle vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m. — NBATV: Chicago vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m. — ESPN: Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Early Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m. — FS2: AFL: Brisbane at Essendon
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m. — ESPN2: Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: Doosan at LG
