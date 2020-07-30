Thursday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m. — FS1: AFL: Port Adelaide at Melbourne

GOLF

7 a.m. — GOLF: EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India

10 a.m. — GOLF: EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India

2 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

7 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

7 p.m. — ESPNU: The Stx National Showcase: Culver (Ind.) vs. Lakers (Md.), Quarterfinal, Columbia, Md.

8 p.m. — ESPNU: The Stx National Showcase: Deerfield (Mass.) vs. Calvert Hall (Md.), Quarterfinal, Columbia, Md.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m. — FS2: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. — ESPN: Kiwoom at Doosan

LACROSSE

7 p.m. — NBCSN: PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m. — MLBN: Washington at Toronto

7 p.m. — FOX: Boston at NY Mets

9:30 p.m. — FS1: San Diego at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m. — TNT: Seeding Games: Utah vs. New Orleans, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m. — TNT: Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

4 p.m. — NHLN: Exhibition: Nashville vs. Dallas, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

7 p.m. — NESN: Exhibition: Boston vs. Columbus, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

10 p.m. — NHLN: Exhibition: Vegas vs. Arizona, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m. — ESPN: MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Sporting Kansas City, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

9 a.m. — TENNIS: WTT: Philadelphia vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

12 p.m. — TENNIS: WTT: Springfield vs. Orange County, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

4 p.m. — TENNIS: WTT: Washington vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

7 p.m. — CBSSN – WTT: San Diego vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m. — ESPN: Seattle vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m. — NBATV: Chicago vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m. — ESPN: Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Friday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m. — FS2: AFL: Brisbane at Essendon

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m. — ESPN2: Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. — ESPN: Doosan at LG

