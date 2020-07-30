To the Editor:
The family of Flossie Bernier would like to thank the community for all the kind expressions of sympathy and thoughtfulness shown following her passing. Your support at this difficult time was very much appreciated and a great comfort to all of the family.
Andre Bernier
Milton Twp.
