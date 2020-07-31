A well-being check made by Kennebec County Sheriff’s deputies in Farmingdale on Wednesday turned into a multiple count drug arrest.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office reported, deputies responded to Pine Hill Apartments on Hill Street in Farmingdale to check on the welfare of Ashley Pleau, 32 when she did not show up at a camp to pick up her child.

Deputies were able to awaken Pleau and her boyfriend, 38-year-old Ryan Bridges, and inquired why no one showed up to retrieve the child. During this exchange, deputies established probable cause and both Pleau and Bridges were arrested on drug charges.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence, after which illegal drugs were found, including oxycodone, heroin, crystal meth, mushrooms, suboxone, LSD, methadone, crack cocaine, gabapentin, methylphenidate, Viagra, sildenafil citrate and cyclobenzaprine.

Both Pleau and Bridges were charged with unlawful furnishing of scheduled rugs, two counts of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs and 10 counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Bail was set at $60,000 for Bridges and $30,000 for Pleau.

The state Department of Health and Human Services assisted in placing three children with someone to care for them. None of the children were home at the time of this incident.

