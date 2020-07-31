Blix van den Berg, 6, concentrates on smiling, sitting up straight and staying on the horse for a short run at Few Acres Farm’s mini horse camp on Witham Road in Auburn on Friday. Owner Wendy McCann runs along beside, holding a lead. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Lillian Dubar, 8, who takes horseback riding lessons regularly, rides at Few Acres Farm’s mini horse camp on Witham Road in Auburn on Friday. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Stella Johnson, 8, uses a step stool to mount a horse at Few Acres Farm’s mini horse camp on Witham Road in Auburn on Friday while owner Wendy McCann assists. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Stella Johnson, 8, watches a rider prepare to mount a horse on the second day of Few Acre Farm’s mini horse camp on Witham Road in Auburn on Friday. It was the second day Johnson has ever ridden. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Blix van den Berg, 6, holds her assigned horse on the second day of Few Acre Farm’s mini horse camp on Witham Road in Auburn on Friday. In addition to saddle and bareback riding, campers learned about horse nutrition and barn chores. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo