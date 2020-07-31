DEPUTY CLERK/ COLLECTOR, Town of Wayne

The Town of Wayne seeks qualified candidates for the position of Deputy Clerk/ Collector. This position is a challenging and highly responsible position involving the first line of customer service to citizens. Candidates should possess good organizational and communication skills, excellent customer service skills, computer knowledge a must, and a person should be capable of multi-tasking with minimal supervision.

Major duties include but are not limited to motor vehicle registrations, sport licensing and recreational vehicle registrations, dog licensing, vital records preparation, tax collection, and voter registration. Municipal experience preferred but not required.

Please send a cover letter with a resume in confidence to Wayne Town Manager, P.O. Box 400, Wayne, ME 04248. Resumes will be accepted until the position is filled. For more information, you can contact the Town Manager by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (207) 685-4983.

FIELD OPERATION TECHNICIANS, Spectrum

Spectrum is NOW HIRING in Portland Maine Area. Have you been affected by furloughs and layoffs? You bring your strong work ethic and Spectrum will bring new opportunities. Spectrum Field Operations is looking for technicians in Portland and surrounding areas. Please apply to locations within 40 miles of your home at https://jobs.spectrum.com/fieldoperations.

TOWN MANAGER, Town of Oxford

The Town of Oxford is seeking qualified and highly motivated individuals for the position of Town Manager. The Town Manager serves as the Road Commissioner, Tax Collector, General Assistance Administrator and Treasurer.

Oxford has a Town Manager/Select Board/Town Meeting form of government. Oxford is a full-service community that includes oversight of two dams, a wastewater treatment facility, transfer station and recycling facility, police, fire and rescue departments and an administration office. The Town has an operating budget of $10 million (including the town’s share of county and school support). The town has 26 full-time and 60 seasonal/per diem employees.

The Board of Selectmen are seeking an individual with a strong background in budget preparation and oversight, fiscal management, human resources, grant preparation, and municipal administration. The desired person should have a background in public works project management, familiarity with wastewater treatment operations, and a demonstrated ability to use modern computer technology. An affinity for working with neighboring communities and area businesses is essential. Candidates should possess excellent written and oral communication skills, a positive attitude and a demonstrated leadership ability. An open, visible, collaborative and team-oriented management style will be an absolute requirement.

Minimum qualification: A Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration, Business Administration or similar field; 3-5 years of experience as a Town Manager. Equivalent combination of education and experience will be considered. Candidates with executive municipal management and finance or comparable experience are encouraged to apply. Salary is negotiable based on education, training and experience.

Submit resume and cover letter with salary requirements to: Town of Oxford, Attn: Scott Hunter, Chairman, PO Box 153, 85 Pleasant Street, Oxford, Maine 04270 by 3:00 PM Friday July 31, 2020. Envelope should be clearly marked “Confidential-Town Manager Vacancy”. The Town of Oxford is an Equal Opportunity Employer,

SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE PROFESSIONAL, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

The Sustainable Agriculture Professional position in Somerset County is responsible for implementing educational programs in support of the over 540 commercial farms in the county, including a vibrant maple production industry. This work will often be done in partnership with county-based colleagues and statewide commodity (potato, dairy, vegetable) or subject specialists (water quality, pest management, food safety) within Cooperative Extension. The professional will also respond to the needs of home gardeners and have overall responsibility for the county Master Gardener Volunteer program.

Typical hiring range for this position is $40,461 to $45,000, commensurate with experience and qualifications.

For a complete job description and to apply: https://umaine.hiretouch.com/job-details?jobID=63875&job=sustainable-agriculture-professional

ASBESTOS SUPERVISORS, Abatement Professionals

Abatement Professionals in Westbrook, Maine are hiring for Asbestos Supervisors. No experience necessary – they will train. Pay up to $25 per hour.

Call 207-773-1276 or apply online at www.abatementprofessionals.com/careers

PART TIME TELLERS, Lisbon Community Federal Credit Union

Community based Credit Union is seeking 2 people to fill our Part Time Teller positions, one for our Lisbon location and the other one for Lewiston location.

We are willing to train the right persons. Position generally works up to 28 hours a week including EVERY Saturday, 8:30-12:30. Flexible hours required.

Applications available at Lisbon Community Federal Credit Union, 325 Lisbon St, Lisbon, Maine OR 802 Sabattus St, Lewiston, Maine or online here. Equal Opportunity Employer.

