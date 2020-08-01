Patriots wide receiver Marqise Lee has opted out of the 2020 season because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a source.

He is the seventh Patriot to opt out this summer. Lee signed a free-agent contract in April after a six-year run in Jacksonville.

Before Lee’s last two seasons were essentially erased by injury, he caught 56 passes for 702 yards for the Jaguars in 2017. Now back to full health, Lee was expected to be in the mix for a roster spot.

According to ESPN, Lee became a father in February, which factored into his choice to stay home.

The Patriots now have five open spots on their 80-man roster.

• Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley informed the team that he is opting out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns.

• One of the NFL’s standout quarterbacks is now on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Matthew Stafford was put on the list by the Detroit Lions, according to the league’s transactions report. The reserve/COVID-19 list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person.

Also Saturday, Seattle put guard Chance Warmack on the reserve/opt-out list, and Dallas put defensive back Saivion Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jacksonville defensive end Lerentee McCray went on the reserve/opt-out list, too.

• The Dallas Cowboys released Kai Forbath, clearing the way for Greg Zuerlein to be their kicker.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Marcus Smart was fined $15,000 by the NBA for criticizing referees after the Boston Celtics guard claimed the officials changed a call Friday night to keep Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo from fouling out.

Antetokounmpo appeared to have picked up a sixth foul after he was called for charging when he crashed into Smart with 1:28 left. However, referees changed the call to a blocking foul after video replay, and Antetokounmpo converted a tiebreaking three-point play that helped Milwaukee pull out a 119-112 victory.

Smart said afterward the explanation from referees was that he was too late getting into defensive position, but he felt there was another reason.

“Quite frankly, I think we know all what that was all about. Giannis’ sixth foul and they didn’t want to get him out,” Smart said. “Let’s just call that spade a spade and that’s just what it is.”

• Paul George made three straight 3-pointers in the opening minutes and had eight overall, scoring 28 points for the Los Angeles Clippers in a 126-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Clippers broke the franchise record by making 25 of 47 3-pointers. George made 8 of 11. The Clippers also tied the team record for 3-pointers made in a half and fell one short of the NBA record by hitting 16 of 24 in racing to a 77-45 halftime lead.

• T.J. Warren scored a career-high 53 points as the Indiana Pacers beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 127-121.

Joel Embiid had 41 points and 21 rebounds for the Sixers, who couldn’t hang on after turning a 10-point deficit late in the first half into a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points, Chris Paul added 18 and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Utah Jazz 110-94 in their first game of the restart.

• Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 22 points to help the Miami Heat beat the Denver Nuggets, 125-105.

Kelly Olynyk scored all of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for the Heat.

WNBA: Sabrina Ionescu’s rookie season could be over just as it was getting started.

The No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft was diagnosed with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain after getting hurt Friday night in the second quarter of the New York Liberty’s 84-78 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

X-rays taken at a hospital came back negative, but an MRI revealed the sprain, according to the team. A Grade 3 sprain is the most severe and usually requires months to heal fully.

SOCCER

FA CUP: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang clinched a record-extending 14th FA Cup for Arsenal, scoring twice in a 2-1 victory against Chelsea at an empty Wembley Stadium.

Christian Pulisic gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead when he became the first American to score in an FA Cup final, but his fifth-minute opener was canceled out by Aubameyang’s penalty in the 28th minute after he was dragged down by Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Aubameyang chipped the winning goal over keeper Willy Caballero from close range in the 67th minute.

Pulisic sustained an apparent hamstring injury in the second half and will miss a Champions League match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

TENNIS

U.S. OPEN: Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the U.S. Open because of concerns over the coronavirus and in honor of the “hundreds of thousands of Americans” who have died from COVID-19.

Kyrgios said in an Instagram post that he had no problem with the United States Tennis Association proceeding with its plans to hold the tournament from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. But he cited health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic as he joined fellow Australian Ash Barty, the world’s top-ranked women’s player, in opting out of the Grand Slam event.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Louisiana-Lafayette assistant coach and former Mississippi State player D.J. Looney died from a heart attack following a team workout Saturday morning, university officials said.

Looney, who was 31, was entering his third season on the Ragin’ Cajuns staff and coached the offensive line, a position he played for Mississippi State from 2007 to 2010.

HORSE RACING

SHARED BELIEF STAKES: Thousand Words upset 1-5 favorite Honor A. P. by three-quarters of a length at Del Mar in southern California, giving trainer Bob Baffert another candidate for next month’s Kentucky Derby.

