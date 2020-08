LISBON – Daniel E. Balestrieri, 66, of Lisbon passed away at his home on Tuesday July 28, 2020.

Danny was a longtime member of the Boilermakers Local 29.

He is survived by many family and friends who will miss him.

Online condolences may be shared at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Pleasant View (Shiloh) Cemetery, Durham, Maine.

