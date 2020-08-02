Sunday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. — FS2: AFL: Collingwood at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m. — ESPN: Formula One: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

12 p.m. — NBC: IMSA: WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

3 p.m. — FS1: MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

3 p.m. — NBCSN: NASCAR Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

GOLF

7 a.m. — GOLF: EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Final Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India

1 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

3 p.m. — CBS: PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

3 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.

5 p.m. — GOLF: LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

7 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Final, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m. — FS2: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m. — FS1: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. — ESPN: Hanwha at LG

LACROSSE

12 p.m. — NBCSN: PLL: Archers vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m. — TBS: NY Mets at Atlanta

4 p.m. — MLBN: LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Texas at San Francisco

7 p.m. — ESPN: Boston at NY Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m. — ABC, NBCSB: Seeding Games: Portland vs. Boston, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m. — NBATV: Seeding Games: Sacramento vs. Orlando, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m. — ABC: Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Denver, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m. — USA: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

3 p.m. — NBC: Eastern Conference Round Robin: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

6:30 p.m. — NBCSN: Western Conference Round Robin: St. Louis vs. Colorado, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

8 p.m. — NHLN: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

9 p.m. — NBCSN: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress)

10:30 p.m. — NBCSN: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m. — FS1: Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

11 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men’s Semifinals

12 p.m. — CBS: WTT: TBD, Championship, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

3 p.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men’s & Women’s Finals

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m. — ESPN: Phoenix vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

3:30 p.m. — NBATV: Atlanta vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

6 p.m. — ESPN2: Dallas vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Monday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. — FS1: AFL: Western at Port Adelaide

