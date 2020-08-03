Pizza behemoth Domino’s said it plans to hire up to 150 workers across two dozen Maine locations.
Locally owned Domino’s franchises need additional drivers, managers and customer service representatives to meet heightened demand for takeout and delivery meals, said Fernando Stelser, who owns eight of the chain’s locations in Maine.
“The increased demand for deliveries has amplified the need for additional team members in all stores across the state,” Stelser said in a news release. “Domino’s is continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal and at times like this, staffing is critical.”
Domino’s locations are adhering to cleanliness, sanitation and public health guidelines from the U.S. Centers Disease Control and Prevention, Stelser said.
The company advised those interested in applying for a position to visit jobs.dominos.com.
