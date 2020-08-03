• Nicole M. Belskis, 36, of 343 Franklin St., Rumford, on a probation hold, 10:30 p.m. Friday in Rumford by Probation and Parole.

• Robert S. Blea, 31, of 10 Latham St., South Portland, on charges of disorderly conduct, failure to provide name, address and date of birth and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 5:18 a.m. Saturday on Mckay Road in Norway by Paris Police Department.

• Michael Galusha, 56, of 110 South Rumford Road, Rumford, on a charge of violation of condition of release, 11:38 a.m. Friday in Rumford by Rumford Police Department.

• John J. Higgins Jr., 24, of 14 Solon St., Norway, on charges of discharge of a firearm or crossbow near dwelling and reckless conduct, 8:05 p.m. Friday at that address by Norway Police Department.

• Gale S. Smith, 49, of 4 Hazen St., Norway, on a charge of violation of condition of release, 3:08 a.m. Saturday at that address by Norway Police Department.

