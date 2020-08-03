Arrests
Androscoggin County
• John Palaia, 68, of Sabattus, on an outstanding warrant for theft with prior convictions, 3:23 p.m. Monday at 40 Pleasant St. in Auburn.
Auburn
• Anthony Worthing, 34, transient, on an outstanding warrant charging domestic violence terrorizing, 10:09 a.m. Monday at 40 Pleasant St.
Lewiston
• Haji Haji, 22, of Lewiston, on five counts of violating conditions of release, 12:26 a.m. Monday on Lisbon Street.
• David Levesque, 55, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 9:30 a.m. Monday at 37 Park St.
• Wylie Harris, 62, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:24 p.m. Monday at 182 Ash St.
• Mason Fregia, 41, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, on charges of criminal trespassing, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating conditions of release, 3:06 p.m. Monday on Hampton Street.
Accidents
Auburn
• A vehicle driven by Deborah M.T. Hunt, 66, of New Gloucester struck a vehicle driven by Lauren M. Stockwell, 27, of Lewiston at 6:06 p.m. Friday on Turner Street. The 2011 Toyota driven by Hunt and owned by Glen A. Hunt of New Gloucester received functional damage and Stockwell’s 2009 Jeep received minor damage.
• A vehicle driven by John C. Hanscome, 64, of Lewiston backed into a vehicle driven by Jonathan Ogilvie, 40, of Auburn at 10:45 a.m. Saturday on Goff Street. Hanscome’s 2002 GMC received functional damage and the 2016 Subaru driven by Ogilvie and owned by Leslie F. Ogilvie of Auburn was towed.
• A vehicle driven by Benjamin J. Shellgren, 37, of Poland backed into a vehicle driven by Lise R. Beaudry, 53, of Auburn at 2:01 p.m. Sunday at Manley and Rodman roads. The 2006 GMC driven by Shellgren and owned by R.L. Morrison Excavating Inc. of Poland received minor damage and Beaudry’s 2013 Cadillac was towed.
