Unity College announced Monday it would explore selling its main campus as part of sweeping changes to its education programs that embraces a “hybrid” approach.

The announcement from the college’s board of trustees comes as the coronavirus pandemic has forced schools everyone to consider changes to in-person instruction and remote learning options. Unity officials said in June they expected to maintain remote learning for students through the 2020-2021 school year.

Unity officials said in a statement that a hybrid learning model would give students “control over their education through a nonstandard calendar, shorter terms, differentiated tuition, and a multi-modality curriculum that does not rely on maintaining a physical campus.” The board of trustees also authorized Unity College leaders “to retain a real estate firm to explore the sale of any assets, including the main campus at 90 Quaker Hill Road.”

“Hybrid Learning retools how we envision education, aligns with the needs of the professional world, and prepares students for their next chapter – whether that is a first job or graduate school – all while giving students control over their educational pace and path,” Melik Peter Khoury, Unity College’s president, said in a statement. “This transition is also a major stride toward Unity College’s mission to provide a more diverse, just, equitable, and sustainable education.”

Khoury said Unity’s announcement is “not simply a reaction to the pandemic,” although the “financial impact of COVID-19 certainly expedited our plans.”

“It is a critical next step in helping Unity College thrive and better serve our students in the 21st century, while happening to create a model that is relatively pandemic-proof,” he said.

The model aims to reduce the Unity’s dependence on a “fixed campus,” so the college may invest in remote-learning opportunities. Unity will also “leverage locations across Maine, including Unity College Sky Lodge in rural Jackman, the rocky coast of Acadia National Park and individual cities like Portland, to provide hands-on learning opportunities in a real-world environment,” the college statement said.

“Going from campus-centered to entirely hybrid with no dependence on a fixed campus is the very essence of the type of innovation needed to succeed in today’s economic and educational environment,” Khoury said. “Eliminating a centralized campus allows us to meet Unity students where they are and offer face-to-face and online courses in multiple locations to best fit the learning experience.”

This story will be updated.

