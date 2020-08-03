Sun Journal staff photographers show their favorite photos from the past week.
The state tactical team searches a Wilton neighborhood Monday afternoon for a Massachusetts man wanted for murder. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
A pair of jumbotrons were utilized to broadcast the video feed of Bob Bahre's funeral to the grandstands. Ricky Craven is shown on the screen. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Stella Johnson, 8, climbs up on a small step stool to mount a horse at Few Acres Farm's Mini Horse Camp in Auburn on Friday, and Wendy McCann, left, holds the horse steady. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
A pair of scarecrows guard an antique junked pickup truck on Elm Hill Rd in Paris on Thursday afternoon. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Stella Johnson, 8, on the left, looks on with trepidation to the girls getting on horses on the second day of Few Acre Farm's mini horse camp in Auburn on Friday . This was Johnson's second day ever getting on a horse. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
A member of the tactical team searches in East Dixfield for a Massachusetts man wanted for murder. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
The state tactical team searches a Wilton neighborhood last week during a manhunt for a murder suspect. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Two people on a personal watercraft jump the wake of a boat while staying cool on Wilson Lake in Wilton last week. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Haley Atwood of Wales looks up at Rapper, a painted horse she just rode during a lesson at Blazing Stars Stable in Monmouth last week. After cleaning and grooming him, she applies some light therapy treatment to his leg. During the day's lesson, she and another student played soccer with a giant rubber ball in the outdoor ring. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
A view of the Bates Mill Complex on Wednesday evening, which has seen $4.7 million in renovations in the past 12 months, making it among the largest private investments in Lewiston-Auburn in fiscal year 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal