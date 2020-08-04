BUCKFIELD — The Buckfield Select Board agreed Tuesday night to conditionally sign an invoice not to exceed $180,000 to buy a new plow truck.

The purchase is contingent on residents’ approval at the Aug. 25 town meeting.

The plow truck would be a demonstrator model, according to Town Manager Joe Roach.

“People are more willing to buy demos,” Roach said. “There’s a demand for them.”

The bids for the six-wheel plow truck from Daigle & Houghton of Scarborough ranged from $153,585 to $166,863.

Those prices did not include extras that would be needed. The dealer has agreed to hold one of the plow trucks until after the town meeting with a conditionally signed invoice.

The need for a new plow truck is urgent, Roach said. The town has one plow truck it bought five years ago that is in good shape, according to Roach. The town’s other plow trucks need attention.

In other matters, members of the Select Board said they plan to interview five candidates later this week for the interim town manager’s position. Roach recently submitted his resignation to become town manager of Rangeley. His last day is scheduled to be Aug. 21. The board hopes to have someone hired on an interim basis by then.

The board also:

• Agreed to place a box at the Town Office to accept donated school supplies for students at the elementary school and Buckfield Junior-Senior High School.

• Appointed Cami Warren to a one-year term on the Social Services Committee and Sandra Perkins to a two-year term on the Church on the Hill Committee.

• Voted to place 75% of excess revenues in a general ledger account to be used to pay the debt owed on the ambulance account, if that warrant is approved by voters at the town meeting.

• Said absentee ballots are available for town voters. Because of COVID-19, town meeting voting on the budget and referendum election will be done by a secret ballot at the polls, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the Buckfield Municipal Center. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.

