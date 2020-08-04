CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Cole Sprouse, 28; Dylan Sprouse, 28; Meghan Markle, 39; Barack Obama, 59.

Happy Birthday: Nurture your relationships, offer suggestions and be a part of what’s happening around you. It’s better to have a say in what transpires than to count on others to do anything for you. Details, honesty and integrity will matter if you plan to win over the popular vote among your peers this year. Love and romance will enhance your life. Your numbers are 5, 12, 20, 28, 35, 39, 42.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pay more attention to what’s going on around you. The changes that happen at work and home need to be well-thought-out if you are going to come out ahead. Take nothing for granted, and don’t share your plans prematurely. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refrain from getting caught up in someone’s dilemma. Stay focused on what matters most. Play by the rules, and make sure you have all your paperwork in order. You have plenty to gain if you are honest and well-prepared. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put your energy where it counts. Manipulate your skills to suit the changes going on in the workforce. Don’t be fooled by someone offering empty promises. Set your sights on what works best for you. Romance is favored. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An unusual proposal will tempt you. Follow your heart and look over every detail, and you’ll come up with a plan that leads to a better position with increased earning potential. Don’t let change upset you; make it work for you. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Positive action will bring good results. Don’t worry about what others decide to do; do what works best for you, and carry on until you reach your destination. Romance is on the rise, and personal gain is possible. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will lift your spirits. However, before you engage in something new, get details in writing. You may want to revise an offer for your protection. Work diligently to improve your skills or a service you plan to present. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Walk away from situations that are creating too much tension. Find a quiet space where you can evaluate what’s happening. Once you clear your head, you’ll come up with a suggestion or counteroffer that addresses everyone’s concerns. Love is in the stars. 5 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stop worrying about what everyone else is doing; concentrate on what you want to accomplish. Put together an agreement that is enticing and fair for everyone involved. Don’t take anything or anyone for granted. Pay attention to detail. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Deal with emotional matters. Clear the air, and you’ll feel better about your next move. Miscommunication will give someone a chance to take advantage of you. A point-by-point assessment is favored. Make unique plans with someone you love. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stay on top of your responsibilities. Leave no room for error; someone will scrutinize your work before it’s approved. A domestic change will be dependent on how well you get along with the people who share your space. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Share your feelings and ideas with someone you love. Be open to suggestions when making plans that will influence the way you live. A makeover will give you the pick-me-up you need and boost a meaningful relationship. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A change to the way you earn your living may be daunting, but it will also have benefits. Look on the bright side, and make the most of whatever situation you face. When one door closes, another will open. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are sensitive, generous and creative. You are opportunistic and forceful.

