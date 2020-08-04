BATH — “My Life as the Man In Black: Scott Moreau Sings The Music of Johnny Cash” has been added as part of the Real Outdoor Concert Series on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 29 and 30, presented by the Chocolate Church Arts Center. The concerts will take place on the Great Lawn at the Maine Maritime Museum as part of a collaboration between the two organizations.

The concerts, as with all of the CCAC ROCS shows, will be presented outdoors to audiences of no more than 50 people. Audience members will be spaced at least six feet apart, and staff will enforce distancing, hand-sanitizing and other health and safety measures. There will be two performances on each concert day: a 3 p.m. show and a 6 p.m. show.

Moreau, who will pay tribute to Johnny Cash, was born in Bath, grew up in Litchfield and made his professional stage debut at Brunswick’s Maine State Music Theatre in 1999. For 21 years, he has traveled the country, performing in musicals at the best theaters in the U.S. Moreau has performed as Johnny Cash since 2010 and reprised his role as the “Man in Black” at the Ogunquit Playhouse in 2015 and 2016, the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse, Maine State Music Theatre, Las Vegas’ Harrah’s Casino and other venues across the country and globe.

Moreau toured the world for four years with the first national Broadway Tour of Million Dollar Quartet, performing in over 300 U.S. cities, including at Merrill Auditorium in Portland and the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, as well as abroad in Tokyo, Osaka and Toronto.

Two previously-announced CCAC ROCS shows will also take place in August. On Sunday, Aug. 9, nationally touring pianist, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Heather Pierson will perform at 3 and 6 p.m. Pierson’s inspiring live performances and growing catalogue of releases delve into Americana, blues, New Orleans jazz, vocal chants, instrumental piano and poignant folk. The show will also take place at the Maine Maritime Museum.

Georgetown’s rising folk and blues singer-songwriter Lauren Crosby will play on Saturday, Aug. 22, also at 3 and 6 p.m. Crosby’s debut self-titled album, released when she was 20, received national praise for its unique blending of blues, folk and jazz. Crosby has since performed all over the nation, and recently released the excellent single “Biloxi,” which features a guest vocal appearance by Griffin Sherry of popular folk group, The Ghost of Paul Revere. Crosby’s show will take place at a private venue in Topsham.

Tickets prices vary for CCAC ROCS performances, and must be purchased in advance at www.chocolatechurcharts.org, or by calling 207-442-8455. All audience members are required to bring masks or other appropriate face coverings, which must be worn when checking in and purchasing concessions or merchandise. More information is available at the Chocolate Church Arts Center website or by calling the box office. The Chocolate Church Arts Center is at 804 Washington St.

