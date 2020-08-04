AUBURN – A Lewiston man was charged with operating under the influence Sunday after he ran through a stop sign on Manley Road and struck another vehicle.

According to an accident report by Auburn Patrol Officer Donald Cousins, Jayson Bjork, 50, of Lewiston was driving north at 1:45 p.m. Sunday on Manley Road in a 2013 Jeep. He was approaching a four-way stop intersection at Manley and Rodman roads when he ran the stop sign and struck a 2015 Toyota driven by Ruth M. Burke, 58, of Auburn.

Cousins said that Burke had “already stopped for her stop sign and then started in traffic” when Bjork ran the stop sign.

Burke’s vehicle spun around and collided with a 2013 Ford driven by Justin S. Labelle, 43, of Auburn while Labelle was stopped on Manley Road.

Deputy Chief of Police Tim Cougle said Tuesday that Bjork was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening and later charged with operating under the influence.

Bjork and Burke’s vehicles were both towed, while Labelle’s vehicle received minor damage.

