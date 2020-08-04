100 Years Ago: 1920

Within three weeks they will be pouring cement on the new state highway between Auburn and Portland. The contract for construction of the section of this road between Portland and New Gloucester was awarded several weeks ago. There had been a fear that work on this road would be delayed by reason of inability to secure material, particularly cement. The Lewiston Journal is informed that the contractor now has nine carloads of cement on hand and that more will be coming all the time, so that by the time he is ready to begin running concrete he will have an ample supply. It seems that the State Highway Commission took up the matter securing cement for highway work with the Interstate Commerce Commission, with the result that priority order was issued, so that cement for road work is being rushed thru.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Pre-clinic registrations are now being taken by the Lewiston Health Department for its German Measles Clinic planned for later this month. Lewiston Health Officer, Cecile Levasseur, said that registrations are being accepted at the Health Office, on the second floor of the city building. The date of clinic which will be held for children aged one to five will be announced later,

25 Years Ago: 1995

A handsome little Scotch collie pup was found wandering about the streets of Auburn by a small boy Friday, and he brought him into the Auburn Police Station. The police don’t know who owns the pup and the owner can save them considerable trouble by appearing and claiming his property.

