LEWISTON – Scott “Scotty” Matthew Carlton, 49, passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2020. He was born March 9, 1971 and attended school in Dixfield.Scotty was a talented guitarist and his passion for music ran deep in his soul.He was a longtime employee for Jones and Vining Inc. in Lewiston. Survivors include parents, Raymond “Tiny” and Joette (Young) Carlton; partner Laura Wainwright; brother Michael Carlton; sister Amy (Chad) Pierce. Predeceased by his grandparents Kermit and Frances Carlton of Dixfield and George and Ferdona Young of Mexico.Scotty will be honored at a private celebration of his life.

